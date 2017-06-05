Lincoln County Sheriff's reports

Lincoln County Sheriff's reports

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Merrill Foto News

A 60-year-old Merrill man was injured after a one vehicle crash Thursday evening in the Town of Pine River. At 8:18 p.m., a cell 911 call reported the crash at State Rd. 64 and County Rd. X. The driver was extricated from his vehicle and flown from the scene to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer May 10 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May 9 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC