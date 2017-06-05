Lincoln County Sheriff's reports
A 60-year-old Merrill man was injured after a one vehicle crash Thursday evening in the Town of Pine River. At 8:18 p.m., a cell 911 call reported the crash at State Rd. 64 and County Rd. X. The driver was extricated from his vehicle and flown from the scene to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
