Library program to feature UFOs, crop circles of Wisconsin

Chad Lewis, Wisconsin author of the Strange and Unusual, will present "UFOs and Crop Circles in Wisconsin" in T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. The program, part of the library's Words Worth Hearing series, is free of charge. First Street Coffee Station and The Checkered Churn will provide refreshments.

