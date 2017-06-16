Library program to feature UFOs, crop...

Library program to feature UFOs, crop circles of Wisconsin

Read more: Merrill Foto News

Chad Lewis, Wisconsin author of the Strange and Unusual, will present "UFOs and Crop Circles in Wisconsin" in T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. The program, part of the library's Words Worth Hearing series, is free of charge. First Street Coffee Station and The Checkered Churn will provide refreshments.

