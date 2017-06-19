Karger: Kronenwetter address vote is ...

Karger: Kronenwetter address vote is a "step backwards"Monday, June...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Village Board of Kronenwetter voted last week to opt out of Marathon County's uniform addressing system, a reversal of their previous decision to become a part of the changes. Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger says the goal was to get as many communities involved as possible, but incorporated villages or cities, like Kronenwetter, do have a choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Note gets driver out of parking ticket Jun 18 Emerald 7
ivory ann spencer May '17 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May '17 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr '17 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC