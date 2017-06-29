Fourth of July Celebration in WausauWednesday, June 28WAUSAU, WI...

Fourth of July Celebration in WausauW...

Wausau's annual Fourth of July Celebration returns this Friday through Tuesday at Marathon Park, with the hope for the weather to cooperate for two fireworks displays. The fireworks during the actual July 4th holiday last year were called off due to higher winds that the operators decided carried too much risk for the crowd.

