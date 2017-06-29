Concert on the Square moved indoors
The weekly summer feature is normally held in downtown Wausau at the 400 Block Park, but the rain has prompted organizers to move the concert to the Marathon Park Ice Rink. Blues-rock band Copper Box out of Oshkosh will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chairs are recommended for those attending the show.
