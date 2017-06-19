Complaint: Appleton man threatened "W...

Complaint: Appleton man threatened "Wausau or worse"

An Appleton man threatened to carry out an attack similar to the deadly shootings in the Wausau area, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Song Leng Vang, 62, is charged with a count of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Injunction in Outagamie County.

