Church Mutual partners with Mutual of Wausau to provide homeowners' insurance
Church Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with Mutual of Wausau Insurance Corp. to provide homeowners' insurance coverages to Wisconsin consumers. Under the new partnership, Mutual of Wausau will be the homeowners' insurance carrier and Church Mutual, through its CM Solutions Insurance Agency, will provide day-to-day service as the agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivory ann spencer
|May 10
|PimpYourOther
|1
|Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14)
|May 9
|Wolf In The Fold
|2
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr '17
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC