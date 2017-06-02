Church Mutual partners with Mutual of...

Church Mutual partners with Mutual of Wausau to provide homeowners' insurance

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Church Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with Mutual of Wausau Insurance Corp. to provide homeowners' insurance coverages to Wisconsin consumers. Under the new partnership, Mutual of Wausau will be the homeowners' insurance carrier and Church Mutual, through its CM Solutions Insurance Agency, will provide day-to-day service as the agent.

