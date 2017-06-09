Busy season for bears in Wisconsin

Busy season for bears in Wisconsin

Friday Jun 9

We're hearing about and seeing a lot of bears around Wisconsin this year; a sheriff's deputy hit one with his squad car near Wausau recently. Now, another man in northern Wisconsin is recovering after a bear bit him in the leg.

