WPS Launches Falcon Nesting Live Stream

Friday May 5

Wisconsin Public Service has launched a special live stream camera of the birds nesting boxes at their Pulliam Power Plant in Green Bay and their Weston Power Plant near Wausau. "The eggs are about ready to hatch and so we anticipate that that's going to take place at the Pulliam Power Plant here in Green Bay in the next few days."

