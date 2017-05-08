Wife of man who killed 4 recounts con...

Wife of man who killed 4 recounts confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WKOW-TV

The wife of a man who killed two of her co-workers, a police detective and an attorney says she knew the minute she saw her husband walk into the Rothschild bank where she worked that something bad was about to happen. Naly Vang says her husband, Nengmy Vang, was dressed in a suit, atypical for his cheese factory job, and demanded she sign divorce papers March 22. Then he snarled "Do you want to die now?" and left the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer 10 hr PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) Tue Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr 28 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC