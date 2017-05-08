Wife of man who killed 4 recounts confrontation
The wife of a man who killed two of her co-workers, a police detective and an attorney says she knew the minute she saw her husband walk into the Rothschild bank where she worked that something bad was about to happen. Naly Vang says her husband, Nengmy Vang, was dressed in a suit, atypical for his cheese factory job, and demanded she sign divorce papers March 22. Then he snarled "Do you want to die now?" and left the bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivory ann spencer
|10 hr
|PimpYourOther
|1
|Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14)
|Tue
|Wolf In The Fold
|2
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC