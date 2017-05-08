Wife of man who killed 4 recounts confrontation

The wife of a man who killed two of her co-workers, a police detective and an attorney says she knew the minute she saw her husband walk into the Rothschild bank where she worked that something bad was about to happen. Naly Vang says her husband, Nengmy Vang, was dressed in a suit, atypical for his cheese factory job, and demanded she sign divorce papers March 22. Then he snarled "Do you want to die now?" and left the bank.

