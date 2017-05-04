Wausau's Mayor speaks against county aid to Maine

Marathon County officials are considering a request to lend financial aid to the Village of Maine and Town of Texas for their legal defense against the City of Wausau, and Wausau's Mayor Robert Mielke isn't taking that kindly. "The City believes it is entirely inappropriate for Marathon County to intervene financially on behalf of one of the litigants, in this case being the Village of Maine, in these proceedings," said Mielke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.