Wausau car chase ends in arrest
A driver of a stolen vehicle is now in the Marathon County Jail after a short car chase with Wausau Police on Saturday night. Authorities said they were called to a car crash on E. Wausau Avenue near N. 5th Street around 11:58 p.m. In a release on its Facebook page, the department said the officer tried to make contact with the driver, but the car drove away.
