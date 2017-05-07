Wausau car chase ends in arrest

A driver of a stolen vehicle is now in the Marathon County Jail after a short car chase with Wausau Police on Saturday night. Authorities said they were called to a car crash on E. Wausau Avenue near N. 5th Street around 11:58 p.m. In a release on its Facebook page, the department said the officer tried to make contact with the driver, but the car drove away.

