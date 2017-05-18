Victim ID'ed in fatal crash Friday, M...

Victim ID'ed in fatal crash Friday, May 19

BROKAW, WI A Wausau man died when the car he was riding in turned in front of a sports utility vehicle at Brokaw Corners Bar and Grill. He's been identified as 75-year-old Ernest Paul Elliot, a passenger in the vehicle.

