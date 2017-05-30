Trial set for man arrested at Appleto...

Trial set for man arrested at Appleton East High School

Thursday May 25 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A trial date is set for late July for a Wausau-area man caught with a handgun at Appleton East High School. Blong Vang, 21, is charged with child abuse with intent to harm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

