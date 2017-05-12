Three vie for rodeo royalty
The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will once again be held at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill June 9, 10 & 11. The new queen will be crowned on Sunday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. just prior to the 1 p.m. rodeo performance. The candidates are Brooke, daughter of Lisa Pliska and Mark Sowiak, Wausau; Jasimne, daughter of Mike and Kim Valenta, Mosinee; and Madison, daughter of Danielle Schulz and Tyler Hess, Merrill.
