T.B Scott Library to host discussion of Oil Pipelines

While transporting petroleum products is essential for a modern industrial economy to function, every method to do so comes with a threat of short-term disaster and long-term environmental damage. What if a pipeline were to be extended across your land? Join several speakers who have faced up to that dilemma in "Oil Pipelines Among Us: Balancing Environment and Economy" in T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. Lawyer and author James Botsford, who lives in rural eastern Marathon County, will moderate a panel of speakers who have studied the potential environmental impact of pipelines and/or have spoken out against pipeline extension where it wasn't wanted.

