T.B Scott Library to host discussion of Oil Pipelines
While transporting petroleum products is essential for a modern industrial economy to function, every method to do so comes with a threat of short-term disaster and long-term environmental damage. What if a pipeline were to be extended across your land? Join several speakers who have faced up to that dilemma in "Oil Pipelines Among Us: Balancing Environment and Economy" in T.B. Scott Free Library's Community Room on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. Lawyer and author James Botsford, who lives in rural eastern Marathon County, will moderate a panel of speakers who have studied the potential environmental impact of pipelines and/or have spoken out against pipeline extension where it wasn't wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC