Soft lockdown lifted after 'prank call' at a Wausau middle school

A middle school in Wausau was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon after what was believed to be a "prank phone call with a generic threat," according to Wausau School District officials. Jeff Lindell, director of pupil services, said a soft lockdown was put into place at John Muir Middle School at about 2:30 p.m. At that time a robo call was sent to parents informing them of the situation.

