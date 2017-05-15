Soft lockdown at John Muir in WausauFriday, May 12WAUSAU, WI...

A "prank phone call with a generic threat" put John Muir Middle School in Wausau on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Wausau School District officials. Jeff Lindell, director of pupil services, said the lockdown was put into place at about 2:30 p.m. At that time a robo call was sent to parents informing them of the situation.

