RiverWolves set September for season ...

RiverWolves set September for season openerMonday, May 15WAUSAU, WI...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Using Marathon Park as their home ice, the team will compete in Tier Three of the North American Hockey League, a step that organizers describe as a springboard from the high school to college levels of play. For David Eckmann, the President of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, bringing the team to Wausau is a golden opportunity to enhance the hockey roots of the community for the better future of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer May 10 PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May 9 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr 28 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Marathon County was issued at May 17 at 3:10PM CDT

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC