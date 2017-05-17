RiverWolves set September for season openerMonday, May 15WAUSAU, WI...

Using Marathon Park as their home ice, the team will compete in Tier Three of the North American Hockey League, a step that organizers describe as a springboard from the high school to college levels of play. For David Eckmann, the President of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, bringing the team to Wausau is a golden opportunity to enhance the hockey roots of the community for the better future of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.