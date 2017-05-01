Preserve the T-Bird Bridge
A dedicated group named "The Friends of the T-Bird Bridge" has been formed with the goal of relocating the iconic "T-Bird Country Bridge" to the front entrance of the Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua. To dispel local rumors, this project is far from accomplishing its goal to retain this important part of the Northwoods' history, so we are asking for your support to get this ambitious fundraising project done.
