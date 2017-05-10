Police Week Starting Early in NE Wisconsin

"It allows us to honor those that obviously passed before us, who died in the line of duty, but also honor law enforcement, the service and sacrifice that it takes." Among those being remembered in Northeast Wisconsin are Fond du Lac Officer Craig Birkholz who was shot in 2011, State Trooper Trevor Casper who died in a 2015 shootout with a bank robber, and Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland who was killed during a March shooting spree in the Wausau area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.