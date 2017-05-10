Police Week Starting Early in NE Wisc...

Police Week Starting Early in NE Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

"It allows us to honor those that obviously passed before us, who died in the line of duty, but also honor law enforcement, the service and sacrifice that it takes." Among those being remembered in Northeast Wisconsin are Fond du Lac Officer Craig Birkholz who was shot in 2011, State Trooper Trevor Casper who died in a 2015 shootout with a bank robber, and Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland who was killed during a March shooting spree in the Wausau area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer Wed PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May 9 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr 28 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC