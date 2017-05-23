New Wausau Police Officers Sworn InMonday, May 22WAUSAU, WI...

Benjamin Slempkes, Ty Woodward, Ross Kramer, and Corinne Zimmerman being sworn into the Wausau Police Department. PHOTO by Logan Wenger, A© 2017 Midwest Communications Benjamin Slempkes, Ty Woodward, Ross Kramer, and Corinne Zimmerman being sworn into the Wausau Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.