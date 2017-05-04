Missing Wausau Man's Body Potentially FoundFriday, May 5WAUSAU, WI...
On Thursday, May 4th, the Everest Metro Police Department was notified of a body found in water just off shore behind the residence in the 700 block of Country Club Road in Schofield. The Wausau Police Department was notified after the body was determined to be male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC