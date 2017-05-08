Missing man's body found Monday, May 8
A body found submerged in water in Schofield is confirmed to be a missing Wausau man. An autopsy confirmed the victim as 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC