Marathon Co. looks at aiding legal fees for MaineTuesday, May...

Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger addressed a request for funding assistance from the Town of Texas and the Village of Maine during Tuesday's County Executive Committee meeting. While the smaller municipalities are teaming together to tackle the debt of the Village of Brokaw, they're also looking for financial help from the county for legal fees to fight a lawsuit from the City of Wausau over the legality of Maine's incorporation into a village to prevent land owners from annexing to Wausau.

