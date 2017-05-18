Marathon Co. Board split on legal aid for Maine

As the City of Wausau remains in lawsuits with the Village of Maine and Town of Texas over incorporation laws and managing debt left by the Brokaw Paper MIll shutdown, the Marathon County Board continues to ponder giving financial help to Maine and Texas for legal fees. "There are some on the board who want to fund Maine and Texas because they believe that Wausau's strategy is to bleed them out of money," said Karger.

