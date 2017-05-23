Judge Cannot Uphold Wausau AnnexationsFriday, May 19WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) ...

Judge Jill Falstad has announced that she has decided that the court does not have the power to uphold the validity of Wausau's annexation ordinances when it comes to the dispute with the Village of Maine. The City of Wausau and landowners from the Village of Maine filed a suit against the Village of Maine and their board of supervisors after they tried to pursue incorporation, which the City of Wausau believes, violated the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law.

