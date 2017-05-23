Inmate wanted for running from Lincoln Co. JailSunday, May 21MERRILL, ...

Inmate wanted for running from Lincol...

Inmate wanted for running from Lincoln Co. Jail

Sunday May 21

Chastity Lerae Ritchie is a 24 year old white female who was serving a sentence in the Lincoln County Jail for failing to pay child support. She was released from the jail on Friday on a court ordered furlough, but never returned.

