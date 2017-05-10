Fotos from the past
Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr 5-11-77 MAPS School Superintendent Roger Lowney wants out of his contract as he has accepted employment in the State of Washington. The 41-year-old Lowney came to Merrill in 1970 from Stratford where he served as superintendent of that district.
