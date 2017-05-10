Fotos from the past

Fotos from the past

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Merrill Foto News

Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr 5-11-77 MAPS School Superintendent Roger Lowney wants out of his contract as he has accepted employment in the State of Washington. The 41-year-old Lowney came to Merrill in 1970 from Stratford where he served as superintendent of that district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ivory ann spencer Wed PimpYourOther 1
News Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14) May 9 Wolf In The Fold 2
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr 28 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC