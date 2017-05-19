Family speaks out after officer clear...

Family speaks out after officer cleared in deadly Rib Mountain shooting

Friday May 19

John Hall was fatally shot by a Marathon County deputy after an hours long standoff with police March 2. Authorities said the Wausau man held another man hostage in the town of Rib Mountain before he was fatally shot. Friday morning, the Marathon County District Attorney said deputy Brandon Stroik was justified in his use of force .

