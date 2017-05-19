Family speaks out after officer cleared in deadly Rib Mountain shooting
John Hall was fatally shot by a Marathon County deputy after an hours long standoff with police March 2. Authorities said the Wausau man held another man hostage in the town of Rib Mountain before he was fatally shot. Friday morning, the Marathon County District Attorney said deputy Brandon Stroik was justified in his use of force .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivory ann spencer
|May 10
|PimpYourOther
|1
|Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14)
|May 9
|Wolf In The Fold
|2
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC