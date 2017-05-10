Falcon chicks begin hatching at WPS plant

Peregrine Falcon watches over a newly hatched chick atop the Wisconsin Public Service Weston plant on May 10, 2017 The soon-to-be-named chick hatched around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at the Weston plant in Rothschild, southwest of Wausau. You can watch a live stream of the nesting boxes on the WPS website .

