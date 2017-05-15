Downtown Open House in Wausau SaturdaySaturday, May 13WAUSAU, WI...
For only the second year, Wausau is participating in the statewide Downtown Open House on Saturday with Wausau River District. The participating locations statewide have nearly doubled since last year, now featuring 150 unique venues in more than 20 communities.
