Crash north of Wausau kills oneWednes...

Crash north of Wausau kills oneWednesday, May 17TEXAS, WI (WSAU) --

Three others were sent to Aspirus Wausau Hospital as a result of the crash on County Highway W at County Highway WW around 6 p.m. The name of the deceased was not immediately released. The Marathon County Sheriff's Department and Crash Reconstruction Team are still investigating the crash.

