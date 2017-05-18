Crash north of Wausau kills oneWednesday, May 17TEXAS, WI (WSAU) --...
Three others were sent to Aspirus Wausau Hospital as a result of the crash on County Highway W at County Highway WW around 6 p.m. The name of the deceased was not immediately released. The Marathon County Sheriff's Department and Crash Reconstruction Team are still investigating the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ivory ann spencer
|May 10
|PimpYourOther
|1
|Letter: Carbon tax would help solve warming crisis (Feb '14)
|May 9
|Wolf In The Fold
|2
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC