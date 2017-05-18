CM Cares teams up with educators to spur interest in it

CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company foundation, will support an Information Technology Summer School pilot program for eight area school districts this year - D.C. Everest, Edgar, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee, Spencer, Stratford and Wausau. The purpose of the pilot is to help area communities develop student competency in IT coding, as well as to stimulate overall interest in IT.

