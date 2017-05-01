Aging infrastructure causes road collapses in Marathon Co.
According to the City of Wausau, last week on River Drive, a sewage line burst that caused dirt to enter the pipe and compromise the stability of the road which led to the road partially collapsing. "Aging infrastructure in the City of Wausau is not uncommon," said City Engineer Allen Wesolowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest
|Apr 28
|RALPH wEEKS
|1
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC