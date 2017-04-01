Wausau mass shooting suspect shot by ...

Wausau mass shooting suspect shot by police dies in hospital

Officials say Nengmy Vang, 45, was hit in a shootout with police before his arrest. He was taken to the hospital and officials originally thought he would survive, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed he died early Saturday morning, ten days after the four people were killed.

