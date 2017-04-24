Wausau educator named Wisconsin Teach...

Wausau educator named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

For the first time, an educator at Wausau East High School has won the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award. Brent Zinkel, a History Teacher at Wausau East, was presented with the award at a school assembly on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest Apr 28 RALPH wEEKS 1
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16) Sep '16 Right 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marathon County was issued at April 30 at 3:42PM CDT

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC