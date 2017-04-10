Trout Lake Golf Club hires a new golf course superintendent

Trout Lake Golf Club, a mainstay in the Northwoods and the golf industry since 1924, has hired a new GCSAA golf course superintendent who began on the job April 1. Brian Busha, who comes to Trout Lake Golf Club from Weston, began his career in the golf industry as far back as a junior in high school. "I began working at Greenwood Hills in Wausau for the grounds crew and fell in love with it," said Busha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.