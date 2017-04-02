Slain detective's uniform to be made ...

Slain detective's uniform to be made into teddy bears for his daughters

The uniform of the officer killed in the Wausau-area shooting rampage will be turned into teddy bears for his daughters. Everest Metro Police Department Detective Jason Weiland was killed in the line of duty March 22 in the Wausau-area shooting rampage.

