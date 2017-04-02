Slain detective's uniform to be made into teddy bears for his daughters
The uniform of the officer killed in the Wausau-area shooting rampage will be turned into teddy bears for his daughters. Everest Metro Police Department Detective Jason Weiland was killed in the line of duty March 22 in the Wausau-area shooting rampage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC