Relocation Plan for Wausau Chemical RevealedThursday, April 6WAUSAU,...
The city of Wausau and Miron Construction has revealed their plans to relocate Wausau Chemical from the Wisconsin River riverfront to the Wausau Business Campus. The multi-million dollar project will not come out of the city's general fund and will be paid for through tax financing by Wausau Chemical.
