Power outages from early morning storms Monday, April 10
A line of heavy thunderstorms rolled through Central Wisconsin and the Northwoods early Monday morning. Wisconsin Public Service says about 13,000 of their customers are without power because of lightning strikes and downed trees and tree limbs.
