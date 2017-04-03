Police Organize Community Healing Meeting
Police and sheriff's deputies of the Wausau Metro Area have announced a community meeting in the wake of the March 22nd shooting attacks around Weston. Retired sheriff and speaker Ray Nash is being brought in to speak at an event that will encourage people to talk about the tragedies and "heal our spirit" as a community.
