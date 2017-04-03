Payless Closing Wausau, Rhinelander StoresWednesday, April 5UNDATED...
The Wausau Center Mall will lose another store as Payless will close their location there. Rhinelander's Payless is also closing, leaving Plover, Stevens Point, Tomahawk, and Wisconsin Rapids as active stores for the retailer.
