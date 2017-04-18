Oneida County votes on chip-seal bids

Oneida County votes on chip-seal bids

Oneida County highway commissioner Bruce Stefonek speaks to the Public Works/Highway and Solid Waste Committee at a meeting on Thursday, April 13. The Oneida County Public Works/Highway and Solid Waste Committee voted Thursday on bids for chip-seal oil and chip aggregate for work to be done on County Highway J this year. Fahrner won the bid with an amount of $146,085 for oil and distribution, just slightly less than a bid of $147,150 by Meigs.

