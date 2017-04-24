Mosinee Man Accused Of Kidnapping Pleads Not GuiltySaturday, April...
WAUSAU, Wi A Mosinee man who forced a woman to perform sex acts and then locked her in a box was in Marathon County Court on Friday. 54 year old Allen Jamroz pleaded not guilty to three felonies including kidnapping,sexual assault and false imprisonment.
