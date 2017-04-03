Judge: Alleged shooter's death spares...

Judge: Alleged shooter's death spares victims' families stress of a trial

A northern Wisconsin judge says the death of the alleged Wausau-area mass shooter will spare victims' families the stress of a trial. The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed 45-year-old Nengmy Vang died early Saturday.

