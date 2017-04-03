Florence Rose Dawiedczyk, Janesville, WI
Florence Rose Dawiedczyk, 94, formerly of Mosinee, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville. She was born on August 24, 1922, in Peplin, the daughter of the late Stanley and Hattie Tobojek.
