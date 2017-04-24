Drug Take Back Day coming Saturday

Drug Take Back Day coming Saturday

Lt. Nathan Cihlar with the Wausau Police Department says this is a safe easy way to make sure your unused drugs don't fall into the wrong hands. "It's free and convenient means and opportunity for people to get rid of any expired or unwanted medications that might have collected around the household, especially for what would be considered dangerous drugs, narcotics, things that would be more subject to abuse or theft," he said.

