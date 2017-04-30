Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court
Alyssa R. LaFave, 19 of Merrill - was charged April 27 with Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and Possession of Methamphetamine related Paraphernalia. According to court records, LaFave was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on April 24 during which she was found to be in Possession of drug paraphernalia which was a violation of her rules of probation.
