Bank where shooter killed 2 donates to domestic violence legal program

Marathon Savings Bank, which saw two of its employees shot and killed last month, is making a $20,000 donation to a program that gives legal assistance to victims of domestic violence. The bank's donation to The Women's Community Inc. is being matched by two foundations -- the Dudley Foundation and B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation -- for a total $60,000 donation.

